911 call

If you live in Livingston, you can now text 911 for help

EMBED <>More Videos

The Livingston Police Department is one of the few in the state that has integrated a text feature into its 911 system.

By
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new way to contact help, and it's right at the fingertips of some North Valley residents.

Deanna Soria with the Livingston Police Department says folks can now text 911 and reach a dispatcher in seconds.

"We definitely see a need for it with the nature of technology moving forward and everybody is on their cell phone," Soria says.

The new text feature is completely integrated with their 911 system, unlike many other departments whose text system is often web-based.

"The dispatcher would have to have a separate application running to actually receive those texts to 911. Now for Livingston, the text goes into the Vedsta system so there's no downtime," Soria says.

The department is one of few in the state to have the texts go directly to their dispatch system.

It's a huge relief for residents like Daisy Salgado as both her parents are deaf.

"My sister and I have always been concerned that if they come across an emergency, how are they going to call somebody? They're going to call me and im going to call 911," says Salgado.

The way it works is simple. All you have to do is send a message for help to 911.

Almost immediately a dispatcher will see it, and the caller will receive a message asking for a location.

"My mom had a small car accident last time and she called me and I was like omg, what's going on? Now she can text 911 and somebody is going to go for her aid right away," Salgado says.

Soria says it's also a life-saving tool for those that could be in danger if they make a voice call, like an active shooter situation.

The department's communication center worked with Cal OES and AT&T to roll out the program and it's also available to Gustine residents.

Department officials say folks can't text photos and videos just yet, however that is something they're hoping to make possible in the future.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylivingston911 call
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
911 CALL
Officer helps boy with autism who called 911 over missing teddy bear
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
Aurora shooting 911 calls released: 'Do not give him a target. Nobody moves'
Man accused of calling 911 hundreds of times
TOP STORIES
One-year-old boy dies after being mauled by two dogs in Fresno: Police
Hazmat situation in Selma after fatal accident
Another person killed in second fatal crash in Selma area within 2 hours
Hanford approves recreational marijuana businesses, including dispensaries
Local firefighter channeling patriotism into art
Man behind deadly shooting outside Kearney Market sentenced to life in prison
Deputies investigating shooting in Cutler that sent two men to the hospital
Show More
Wicked actor who 'shaded' Fresno on Instagram apologizes
UCLA men's soccer coach resigns amid college-admissions scandal
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot
More TOP STORIES News