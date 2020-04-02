Favorite coffee shop closed? Here's how to make "whipped coffee" at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're missing your local coffee house right about now, we have a DIY coffee recipe for you to try - and it only takes four ingredients.You will need instant coffee, granulated sugar, hot water and milk (any kind). The recipe will not work with regular ground coffee.Put two tablespoons of coffee, two tablespoons of sugar and two tablespoons of hot water into a bowl and whip until you have a thick froth.Pour the froth on top of either cold or hot milk, and you have a beautiful and yummy coffee drink. Feel free to garnish with cinnamon, chocolate or any other flavoring you happen to like.Enjoy!