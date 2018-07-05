CRIME

Illegal fireworks keep crews busy in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

As people celebrated our nation's independence on Wednesday, firefighters in the City of Fresno had their hands full. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As people celebrated our nation's independence on Wednesday, firefighters in the City of Fresno had their hands full. They responded to 49 fires, four of them involved buildings.

Fresno Fire Deputy Chief Ted Semonious said it is unclear if fireworks caused them.

Semonious added, "There were several injuries that related to fireworks. I know that we went on at least two (calls)."

Despite the number of fires, Semonious says calls were down from last year, but they were up 375% from their regular day-to-day operations. Last night they received 154 calls.

"There was a 20-25% difference in the total call volume from last year."

Semonious says there are a few reasons for the decrease, including new criteria they used before responding to a call.

Fire crews did not respond unless there was an actual fire or injury.

The caller also needed to stand by and make a statement.
"If there was no responsible party ready to stand by and make a statement for us, then we would not have somebody respond to the report of illegal fireworks," said Semonious

WATCH: Full Fresno Fire Department news conference


The Fresno Police Department also helped by screening almost a thousand firework calls.

Increased fire and police staff were also on hand to help.

Lt. Lee Wilding, a Fresno Fire Investigator, said they, "Patrolled the neighborhoods and when we observed illegal fireworks we enforced by issuing a citation."

In one policing district alone 17 citations were issued.

The total amount of citations for the city is still being calculated as well as how many illegal fireworks were confiscated this 4th of July.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksfire departmentsfresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News