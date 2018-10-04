The Tulare County Sheriff's Office seized and destroyed more than 3,200 marijuana plants during a pot bust in Lindsay.According to detectives, several complaints from neighbors led them to home in the 19000 block of Avenue 242 on Thursday.During the investigation, detectives discovered more than 1,300 lbs. of partially processed marijuana, 32 lbs. processed marijuana and 3,251 plants, which were all collected and later destroyed.Anyone with information about an illegal marijuana grow site is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling TIPNOW at (559) 725-4194.