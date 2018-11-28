Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found near music room in high school

EMBED </>More Videos

A Beecher band teacher was placed on unpaid suspension after hidden cameras were found at the high school.

BEECHER, Ill. --
A Beecher band teacher was placed on unpaid suspension after hidden cameras were found at the high school.

James Vidmar was initially placed on administrative leave on Nov. 15 after the unauthorized cameras were found in "small rooms and offices around the perimeter of the High School music room," according to a statement by the Beecher Community Unit School District 200U.

Cameras were not found at the junior high, the district said.

As part of the leave, Vidmar was prohibited to return to District 200U property, but did return and was charged with trespassing.

The school board voted Monday to suspend Vidmar.

Police in south suburban Beecher are currently investigating the cameras and did not disclose further details Tuesday night. Police were notified by school staff after the cameras were discovered, said Chief Gregory Smith.

"No school personnel has direct knowledge of what is specifically on these cameras, as it is an on-going police matter. If and when we learn the contents of any recordings, all affected persons will be notified," the school district statement said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hidden camerahigh schoolteacher arrestedteachertrespassingBeecher
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
US sued for $60 million after infant in detention later died
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
Show More
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
6 dead, including 4 children, in house fire in Indiana
House explodes, terrifying people in several New Jersey towns
Man severely injured after being struck by car on Friant Rd.
Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman
More News