California Supreme Court rules against Immanuel Schools

The California Supreme Court has ruled against Reedley's Immanuel Schools and other schools that had challenged the closures indicated by the state's coronavirus emergency order.

Fresno County's injunction case is still set for a local judge to hear next week, but county leaders anticipated he would follow the lead of the California Supreme court.


The county also served an inspection warrant at Immanuel Schools on Wednesday.

The school opened its campus to students and staff in August in violation of the state emergency order and a county health officer order.


