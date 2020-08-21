Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools after repeated emergency order violations

BREAKING: Fresno County has filed an injunction to close Immanuel Schools, eight days after the private school in Reedley brought kids on campus in violation of state and county emergency orders.



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County filed for an injunction to close Immanuel Schools Thursday evening, a week after the private school in Reedley opened for in-person instruction in violation of state and county emergency orders.The lawsuit says in the week before the school brought kids back on campus, the county warned the school not to open in a series of emails.After they violated the orders and opened, the Immanuel Schools board of trustees issued a statement that declared its intention to ignore state and local health orders and open the school for in-person instruction."The CDC and medical experts attest that they are creating new public health problems for our children by not allowing them on campus for learning," they said.Scientists agree this is true, but the CDC's first consideration for school administrators is the COVID-19 transmission rates in the immediate community and in the communities in which students, teachers, and staff live."If there is substantial, uncontrolled transmission, schools should work closely with local health officials to make decisions on whether to maintain school operations," the CDC's guidance says.Trustees added that they believe the orders are unconstitutional, so they're "working with legal counsel and other Christ-centered and private schools to file a lawsuit to address these orders."The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled coronavirus emergency orders are legal, even when they restrict religious activity.The county health officer issued an order for the schools to close and the county says it delivered the order personally to Immanuel CEO Ryan Wood.The state public health officer also sent a letter to Wood explaining the dangers of in-person class instruction.Immanuel has continued to violate the orders."These conditions present an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of the students, parents, teachers and staff at Immanuel Schools," the county's complaint says."The opening and conduct of in-person operations at Immanuel Schools also creates an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of the population in the City of Reedley and the surrounding area which includes many of the vulnerable agricultural worker populations that are being heavily affected by the COVID-19 virus. The opening and conduct of in-person operations at Immanuel Schools also creates an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of the population throughout the County of Fresno and puts at risk already strained hospital and medical resources," the complaint said.Fresno County has been on the state's monitoring list since June 8 because of large numbers of new cases averaging more than 300 per day. The county's ICU bed capacity has hovered below 10% and hospitals have been in surge protocols with as many as 376 COVID-19 patients taking up hospital beds and no fewer than 260 since July 14.The complaint points out the city of Reedley has had 1091 confirmed coronavirus cases to date. That represents about 4.4% of the city's total population and 2.4% of the population is currently infected, according to the county's coronavirus website.We reached out to Immanuel administrators for a response Friday morning, but have not heard back. Their board of trustees previously said they would not be discussing their opening with the media.The county's lawsuit asks for a restraining order and a permanent injunction to shutter the schools and legal costs for the county. The school also faces $1000 fines for each day they open for in-person instruction.