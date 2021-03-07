Family aiming to visit all In-N-Out locations comes to Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades, In-N-Out has been a staple across the Golden State.One California family loves the burger chain so much, they have decided to use their free time to visit every In-N-Out in existence -- including ours here in the Valley.Sam Vonderheide's family's love for In-N-Out has been passed down through generations, starting with his grandparents who lived near the chain's first location in Baldwin Park.The family started their road trip last July and are closing in on all 363 locations, including stops in Utah, Arizona, Texas and Oregon.You can catch the journey on their Instagram page.