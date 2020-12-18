business

In-Shape Gyms files for bankruptcy

A gym chain with several locations around the Valley is now filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In-Shape Gyms has remained closed for most of this year and officials say, in order to keep the company afloat going forward, they had no choice but to restructure its finances.

Anyone with a membership still has one and rates have not changed.

Officials say some locations have closed their doors permanently but the company promises to reopen several locations across the Valley once restrictions ease again.
