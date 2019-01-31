In one shooting, authorities say 14 rounds were fired at a party filled with people.In another, at least 4 rounds were fired at a man in a car.Los Banos police say luckily no one was struck by the gunfire, but the suspects are still at large, and the number of shootings is already higher than this time last year."Last year this month, we had two shootings. So far this month, we've had 5. The level of cooperation has changed," said Detective Justin Melden.Detective Melden says the most recent shooting happened in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue, where the suspects fired at a party."A few residences nearby were struck. It's unknown if anybody was struck, because nobody came forward and nobody cooperated. We don't believe anybody was struck," he said.Two days prior to the party, there was another shooting. Melden says a man was in his car along Date Drive when a sedan pulled up and fired at least four rounds.The city's first shooting of the year was caught on camera, as a car driving near Ward fired at 3 victims, who then started running.Melden says another incident happened in Downtown Los Banos, where two people were shot along I Street.He says along with the lack of cooperation, the shootings are becoming more brazen."Individuals are lacking cooperation. That makes criminals think they're going to get away with it," he said.Some folks we spoke with say they hadn't heard of the shootings.Patricia Ramos-Anderson worries crime will keep going up unless officers build a better relationship with the community."There has to be a strong community partnership with public safety and the trust, and they have to build those relationships. If you don't have the community as your team, you're losing the battle," she said.Police do believe a couple of these could be related and therefore, a reason for the increase.They ask both businesses and homes who are near these shootings that may have surveillance cameras to look through their video.Officers ask anyone with any information to contact the police department. You can stay anonymous.