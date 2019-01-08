Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out in favor of tougher bus law

EMBED </>More Videos

Brittany Ingle, the mother of three children killed at a bus stop, spoke out in favor of tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms.

ROCHESTER, Ind. --
The mother of three children fatally struck while crossing a northern Indiana highway to board their school bus is backing a move for tougher penalties against drivers who pass buses with extended stop arms.

Brittany Ingle said during a Statehouse news conference Tuesday that she is fighting to prevent other parents from facing the same tragedy.

WATCH: Deadly school bus crash highlights safety issues
EMBED More News Videos

As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.


"As you know on October 30, 2018, I lost three of my children trying to board their school bus. Never in a million years would you ever think something like this could happen to you. Immediately our story went nation-wide all over and with that and with all our pain, we wanted to figure out how we could save someone else's family from ever enduing the pain that we're going through. I can't even imagine what it would be like to lose one, let alone three. No mother or father should ever have to bury their child, innocent children trying to go to school. I support this bill 100 percent. I mean and we're very, very passionate about it, our children meant the world to us," Brittany Ingle said.

Ingle's 9-year-old daughter and twin 6-year-old sons were killed in the Oct. 30 pre-dawn collision on Indiana 25 near Rochester. The driver who hit the children told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. She faces three counts of reckless homicide.

"Like my wife said, this is really important to us, um we did everything we could for our kids, um to make sure they were as safe as possible um and unfortunately this happened us. Unfortunately this happens to a lot of people. We have a platform and we're going to use it and make every other kid safe. If there is one thing that can outcome from this is that kids don't have to cross the highway to get to a bus or people are held more accountable for actions on disregarding the bus. Safety was our number one concern, still is our number one concern and we care. This is our drive, this is important," father Sean Ingle said.

Sen. Randy Head of Logansport proposes suspending the driver's license for 90 days the first time someone passes a stopped school bus and a year for repeat offenders.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedu.s. & worldpedestrian struckchildren hit by carpedestrian killedschool buslaws
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Top Stories
Trump invokes slain California officer, calls him 'American hero'
Millions of California residents may be unable to fly in 14 days without extra ID
Australia police examining suspicious packages at consulates
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
RECAP: President Trump addresses nation on the border 'crisis'
Family of Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group
California Gov. Newsom pledges millions more for wildfires
Former Fresno City student body president sentenced to one year in jail
Show More
Tulare DA: Golden State Killer not suspect in Exeter teen's 1975 murder
Man arrested for impersonating police with false traffic stops
Former Sunnyside softball coach postpones punishment for sex crimes
New bill would make e-receipts the default by 2022
Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana
More News