U.S. & WORLD

Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found

Navy divers inspect parts of the Lion Air aircraft that crashed into the sea during a search operation for the victims in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Average US price of gas drops 12 cents per gallon to $2.31
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Pet cat survives third venomous snake bite
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle
Fight ends in gunfire, bullet strikes window of Visalia Bank of Sierra
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Firefighter "panhandles" to raise shutdown awareness
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Show More
Driver crashes car through front doors of Walgreens in Visalia
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Man walking home with groceries stabbed in Southeast Fresno
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
More News