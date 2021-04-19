Vigil held in west central Fresno for Indianapolis shooting victims

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held in west central Fresno for IND shooting victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vigil was held in west central Fresno Sunday night to mourn the loss of the eight people who were killed in last week's Indianapolis shooting.

The Sikh Community of Fresno gathered at Jaswant Singh Khalra Park to give people the chance to heal.

Half of the victims in the Fed-Ex facility shooting were Sikh.

Organizers say when a tragedy hits their global Sikh community, it is felt worldwide.

"When something happens within our community, we feel it everywhere," says Jaskeet Kaur. "It's a global impact, a national impact, we feel like it's our own family that's been taken from us. We see a lot of our family names as well. We wanted to create a space to talk about it."

Vigils such as this one were held all across California on Sunday.

Group prayers were held and community members were given the chance to speak whatever was on their minds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomass shootingvigil
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News