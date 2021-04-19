Vigil held in west central Fresno for Indianapolis shooting victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vigil was held in west central Fresno Sunday night to mourn the loss of the eight people who were killed in last week's Indianapolis shooting.The Sikh Community of Fresno gathered at Jaswant Singh Khalra Park to give people the chance to heal.Half of the victims in the Fed-Ex facility shooting were Sikh.Organizers say when a tragedy hits their global Sikh community, it is felt worldwide."When something happens within our community, we feel it everywhere," says Jaskeet Kaur. "It's a global impact, a national impact, we feel like it's our own family that's been taken from us. We see a lot of our family names as well. We wanted to create a space to talk about it."Vigils such as this one were held all across California on Sunday.Group prayers were held and community members were given the chance to speak whatever was on their minds.