Injured climber rescued from mountain face at Yosemite National Park

The rescue happened on October 27th -- and was a joint effort between CHP and the Yosemite Search and Rescue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A breathtaking view of a rescue in Yosemite National Park.

It shows the recovery operation of an injured hiker who fell 50 feet before his safety rope caught him.

The rescue happened on October 27th and was a joint effort between the California Highway Patrol and the Yosemite Search and Rescue.



The climber is Vincent Worth, 39, from Colorado.

He was scaling Mount Watkins when he slipped and felll.

Worth suffered serious injuries to his arms and legs making him unable to ascend or repel from the rock face.

The helicopter and rescuer successfully reached him bringing him to safety.

Another climber was also removed from Mount Watkins, they were uninjured.

The C-H-P says this was a particularly difficult rescue operation because of the sheer vertical angle of the rock face.
