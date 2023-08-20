Injuries reported following car crash involving bus in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led up to a car crash involving a bus in Visalia.

Visalia Police officers were called to the area of Court Street and Whitendale Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a traffic accident involving a city bus and a vehicle.

The traffic unit of the Visalia Police Department is currently on scene investigating and are asking residents to avoid the area.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Police say injuries have been reported but it's unclear how many there are.

Court Street is closed between Whitendale Avenue and Beech Avenue.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.