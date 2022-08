Tulare County deputies investigating inmate death

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death at the pre-trial facility.

Correctional deputies and medical staff were called to the cell of 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni just after 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Fahrni was found unresponsive.

Deputies, medical staff and EMS tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead.

An investigation into her death, including an autopsy, is underway.