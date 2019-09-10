Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inmate's impatience landed him back in jail and in even more trouble.

Officials say 32-year-old Bryson Malone was booked into the Fresno County jail on Sunday for a probation violation, but he was scheduled to be released due to overcrowding on Monday morning.

As jail staff processed Malone for release, an employee walked through a door into the lobby. Malone followed behind without completing his paperwork, making him a jail escapee, deputies say.

Deputies found Malone walking near Tulare and N Streets a short time later. He was rearrested for felony escape; his bail is set at $50,000.
