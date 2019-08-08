Inmate found and rearrested after failing to return to Kings County jail after compassionate release

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Johnny Castaneda has been found and rearrested.---Authorities need your help locating an inmate who failed to return to the Kings County Jail after a court-ordered compassionate release for a funeral.The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Johnny Juan Castaneda, 43, was supposed to return to jail on Wednesday at 1 p.m. but never showed up.Deputies say his whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnny Castaneda, contact Det. Welmer at (559) 852-2720.