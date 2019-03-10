Inmate found dead in Corcoran prison cell, officials rule it homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Calfornia State Prison-Corcoran as a homicide.Investigators say they found the 44-year-old inmate dead in his cell during a routine security check Saturday morning.Officers have detained the victim's cellmate, 31-year-old Jaime Osuna, as a suspect. Osuna has been placed in an administrative segregation unit.Officials say Osuna was received by the prison in 2017 with a life-without-parole sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation.The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was serving a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder.