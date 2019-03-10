Inmate found dead in Corcoran prison cell, officials rule it homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Calfornia State Prison-Corcoran as a homicide.
Investigators say they found the 44-year-old inmate dead in his cell during a routine security check Saturday morning.
Officers have detained the victim's cellmate, 31-year-old Jaime Osuna, as a suspect. Osuna has been placed in an administrative segregation unit.
Officials say Osuna was received by the prison in 2017 with a life-without-parole sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.
The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation.
The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was serving a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder.
