JAIL

Plot to blow up, escape Alamance County jail foiled when inmate sends plans to wrong person

EMBED </>More Videos

Jail bomb escape plot foiled when inmate mailed plans to wrong person

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. --
A plot to bomb open an escape route at the Alamance County Detention Center was foiled when an inmate mailed the plans to the wrong person, the sheriff's office said.

On Dec. 6, a woman received a letter detailing bomb-making instructions with a drawing of the jail, according to WGHP.

The woman alerted law enforcement and Sean Damion Castorina, 43, of Graham, received new charges.

Sean Damion Castorina



Castorina was already in jail serving time for a first-degree murder charge.

Arrest warrants said Castorina conspired with Shannon Douglas Gurkin, 23, of Graham, and Dakota Lee Marek, 24, of Burlington.

WGHP reports detectives found additional evidence of the plot in Castorina's cell and in conversations from recorded detention center calls.

The sheriff office said this was not Castorina's first escape attempt -- he tried earlier in 2018.

Castorina was charged with attempt to escape a county jail, two counts of manufacturing/assembling a weapon of mass destruction and four counts of felony conspiracy.

Gurkin and Marek were charged with malicious use of an explosive to damage property.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesjailbomb threatNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JAIL
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Jailhouse fight could prove lie by murder defendant
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Fresno County judge releases child predator from jail against objections of the victim's father
More jail
Top Stories
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at a North Carolina store
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
The Amazing North Bay Christmas display, all for a cause
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Show More
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Suspect in South Valley crime spree had prior criminal record
New laws going into effect on CA roads Jan. 1, 2019
More News