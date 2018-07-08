U.S. & WORLD

Cpl. Joseph Maciel identified as soldier killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

EMBED </>More Videos

Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California, died Saturday in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army)

KABUL, Afghanistan --
The Pentagon says the U.S. service member killed in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan was a soldier from California.

In a statement, the Pentagon identified the soldier as Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California. He died Saturday in Tarin Kowt District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Maciel was assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. He had served in Afghanistan since February 2018.

"Cpl. Maciel was an excellent Soldier beloved by his teammates and dedicated to our mission. He will be greatly missed by the entire Black Lion family. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Lt. Col. David Conner, Maciel's battalion commander, said in a news release.

Maciel's awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Kabul has said that two other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
soldier killedu.s. & worldmiddle eastafghanistancaliforniaSouth Gate
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News