Coronavirus: Instacart hiring 250,000 more workers to meet grocery demand

The new hires are in addition to the 300,000 workers hired within the last few weeks.
The San Francisco-based company said they plan to continue bringing new employees on over the next two months.
The business offers same-day grocery delivery to your home. All employees work as independent contractors.
Instacart said their goal with the new hires is to get back to same-day delivery after struggling in recent weeks with high demand for delivery slots.