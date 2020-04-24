Coronavirus: Instacart hiring 250,000 more workers to meet grocery demand

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, today we announced:

🥕Additional ways we’re supporting the health & safety of the shopper community

🥕Plans to bring on an additional 250k shoppers to meet consumer demand & help us return to 1-hour & same day delivery https://t.co/ET9wZmSeJ2 — Instacart (@Instacart) April 23, 2020

To keep up with the high delivery demand for groceries during the coronavirus pandemic, Instacart is hiring 250,000 new workers.The new hires are in addition to the 300,000 workers hired within the last few weeks.The San Francisco-based company said they plan to continue bringing new employees on over the next two months.The business offers same-day grocery delivery to your home. All employees work as independent contractors.Instacart said their goal with the new hires is to get back to same-day delivery after struggling in recent weeks with high demand for delivery slots.