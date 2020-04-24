jobs

Coronavirus: Instacart hiring 250,000 more workers to meet grocery demand

To keep up with the high delivery demand for groceries during the coronavirus pandemic, Instacart is hiring 250,000 new workers.

The new hires are in addition to the 300,000 workers hired within the last few weeks.

The San Francisco-based company said they plan to continue bringing new employees on over the next two months.



The business offers same-day grocery delivery to your home. All employees work as independent contractors.

Instacart said their goal with the new hires is to get back to same-day delivery after struggling in recent weeks with high demand for delivery slots.
