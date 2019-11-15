manhunt

Marine murder suspect who abandoned Camp Lejeune post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.

Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Officials say he abandoned his post on October 18.

On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.

Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As of Friday morning, Brown remains at large, according to law enforcement.

Authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke, Virginia early Thursday morning, reported ABC affiliate WSET.

Brown is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimefugitivemanhunt
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot in Lancaster
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 in rush hour traffic: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Community bids goodbye to slain Lemoore officer Jonathan Diaz
Fresno City Council approves recreational cannabis stores
Amtrak's presence in the Valley may be in jeopardy
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
'I'm constantly in fear': Daniel Green told Erika Sandoval in 2012 recording
Merced County deputies foil possible home invasion robbery
Show More
Small businesses dealing with credit card fee increase
Jury to determine if Clovis man who killed his wife, mother-in-law was sane
Condemned killer dies while on San Quentin's death row
Fresno Fire Station 18 to be moved into firehouse after 13 years
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
More TOP STORIES News