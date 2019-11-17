missing woman

Intensified search after car, video show missing Orosi woman in Pine Flat Lake area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 69-year-old Orosi woman is still missing, but Fresno County sheriff's deputies made a significant discovery late Saturday night so they're intensifying the search Sunday.

Presentacion Quinday called her youngest daughter Thursday from the Reedley DMV to say she failed her driver's test because she forgot her reading glasses.

Nobody has seen her since, but investigators tracked down video of her at a store near Pine Flat Lake at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, five hours later.

Fresno County deputies found her car near the Lake and their search and rescue team will be out there looking for her Sunday.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies say she was wearing a blue top when she disappeared.

Quinday is 4-foot-11, around 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Family members tell us they also searched all over Cutler, Orosi and other parts of Tulare County yesterday, but found no sign of her.
