Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed due to snow and ice

CALIFORNIA (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed in both directions due to falling snow and ice.

It is unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.

CHP says crews are working to remove the snow and ice from the road.

On Friday night, a small window opened up and allowed CHP to escort drivers up the Grapevine.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.