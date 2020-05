Interstate 5: Northbound I-5 at Utica Avenue near Kettleman City, solo overturned big rig blocking all lanes. Traffic back up is 1/2 mile. Expect delays, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/wQwnKmlYBV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Kings County after a big rig crashed on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened just before 7 a.m. at Utica Avenue near Kettleman City.The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. Traffic was reported to be backed up for about mile.CHP officials say drivers should expect delays.