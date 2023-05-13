WATCH VIDEOS

Driver crashed into Fresno Police officer's patrol car on Highway 41

Saturday, May 13, 2023 4:40PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Fresno Police officer's patrol car on Highway 41.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side at Shields Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says officers were making a traffic stop on a vehicle.

While stopped on the side of the freeway, another driver crashed into one of their patrol cars.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

Traffic was diverted off the highway for about an hour and a half during the investigation.

