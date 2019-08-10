Video surfaces of Hulk Hogan receiving unauthorized ride in Chicago Police squad car

CHICAGO -- Video has surfaced of former pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan receiving an unauthorized ride in a Chicago police squad car at O'Hare International Airport.

The Facebook Live video was posted to Hogan's page on August 2.



It shows Hogan sitting in the front-passenger seat of the squad car with his longtime wrestling manager, Jimmy Hart ,in the backseat

The video also shows the uniformed officer driving with the vehicle's sirens on.

"My Uber's got a siren," Hogan joked.

Chicago police said the video came to their attention this week and that it's of significant concern.

"This escort was not authorized by the department and Commander Thomas O'Brien of airport operations had no knowledge that it was taking place," said Anthony Guglielmi of the Chicago Police Department in a statement.

An international affairs investigation has been opened into the officer and supervisors at the airport, according to police

"We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation," Guglielmi said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareohare airporthulk hoganpolicechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
Coast Guard rescues 37 people from boat off Central America
Family mourns couple killed in DUI crash along Hwy 65
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno
Show More
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Toddler gunned down 3 years ago was hit by multiple bullets in his lower body
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
More TOP STORIES News