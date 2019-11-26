Investigation into what sparked fire at southeast Fresno recycling business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several hours after it sparked, firefighters were still working to douse some of the smoldering debris that was destroyed overnight in southeast Fresno.According to officials, bales of old carpet and cloth in an outside yard caught fire and sent flames shooting high into the air just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday."When firefighters first arrived on scene the flame lengths were 50 to 60 feet tall," said Seth Brown, spokesperson for Fresno County Fire.Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading and saved a nearby building.The fire had little to no impact on neighboring businesses that share the industrial park compound located at Orange and Church."The debris that burned, there was no value to that, so the estimated cost of damage is zero," Brown said. "The building next to it and the contents is estimated at a $1.5m savings."The fire remains under investigation while officials try to piece together clues in this giant pile of chard recycled waste."Out where the debris pile is located there is no ignition sources, there's no electricity, there's no heating sources," Brown said.