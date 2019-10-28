Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a deputy with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office opened fire, killing a suspect.

It happened at a home near Leggett Street and Orange Ave at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

That is where deputies say several family members were arguing inside one of the rooms.

When officers tried to get one of them out, they say he allegedly started fighting with them.

One of the officers tried using a taser, which investigators say did not work.

A K-9 was then used.

However, the suspect slashed the dog with a shovel and injured a sergeant in the arm.

That is when the sergeant pulled out his gun.

"The sergeant fired what looks like two rounds at this point and shot the subject. He started CPR or started first aid, but he ended up dying on the scene," said Lt. Gary Hunt of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as Arturo Alcantar Moreno.

No word if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Deputies say four officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has asked Porterville Police to investigate the shooting.
