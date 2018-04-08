STABBING

Investigation underway after 2 stabbed in NE Fresno leaving 1 in critical condition

EMBED </>More Videos

Crime scene investigators are now going through an apartment complex to piece together exactly what happened. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crime scene investigators are now going through an apartment complex to piece together exactly what happened.

They are processing the scene and collecting evidence, while detectives are going through gathering statements from neighbors and family members trying to find out exactly how many people were involved.

Fresno Police was called out to the apartment complex at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived they found two stabbing victims, both in their 20's.

One had severe injuries, including stab wounds to his neck and chest. The other had non-life threatening injuries and both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say witnesses are being cooperative saying this was an ongoing feud between neighbors in three separate units that turned physical.

At some point, at least one knife was pulled as two men were fighting and others stepped in.

"Other family members got involved we had reports of a female armed with a gun and a knife involved in the fight the best we can gather is that was one of the family members involved in the fight," said Lt. Steve Card.

Police say they are still trying to determine who was armed with what.

They say there is no reason to believe that drugs were involved and say this is not gang related.

One of the two men stabbed is listed in critical condition over at CRMC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingfresno northeastFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed on Peach and Olive
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
More stabbing
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News