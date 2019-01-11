Fresno County Sheriff's Department investigating after man finds burglar on property where he lives

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno County man says he came home to find a burglar on the property where he lives.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Department officials say they were called out to the home near Marks and Barstow. The location is within the Northwest Fresno area but is located outside of the city of Fresno.

The man told investigators that he chased away the burglar.


We have also been told that bullet shells have been found at the property, but investigators say it is not yet clear how they are connected to the crime.

Investigators also say that they are looking to see if this crime is connected to a gunshot victim that is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

Barstow Avenue is currently closed between Briarwood and Marks as law enforcement continues their investigation.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno county sheriff departmentFresno CountyFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
New software tracks users who share passwords
Show More
Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Police find body of 8-month-old child reported abducted inside backpack
More News