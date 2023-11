Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in southeast Fresno.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called out to a home on Minnewawa Avenue near Columbia Drive.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming out of a window.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fresno Fire confirmed there was an electric car in the garage but it's unknown if it was the source of the fire.