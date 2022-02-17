Evacuations ordered due to wildfire burning in Inyo County

INYO COUNTY, Calif. -- Evacuations were ordered after a wildfire broke out Wednesday near a remote California airport and spread swiftly through dry brush.

The blaze erupted near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop in the Owens Valley, according to CAL FIRE.


Winds around 20 miles per hour drove the flames south through the Valley toward the town of Big Pine. The blaze charred about 1,800 acres of brush with no containment.

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the White Mountain Research Center were among the structures threatened, CAL FIRE said on Twitter.


Bishop, with a population of 3,800, is about 15 miles north of Big Pine, which home to about 1,700 people in Inyo County.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildfire
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection to violent attack against Fresno vendors
Pilot killed in crop-dusting helicopter crash in Fresno Co. identified
Sierra Unified School District votes to make masks optional
Fresno man surprises vendor by buying all her Valentine's Day items
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
Cannabis businesses beat appeals, council rejects Chinatown dispensary
Fresno Grizzlies to pay tribute to West Coast Negro League team
Show More
Merced dairy turning cow manure into renewable energy
Valley psychologist discusses impact of masks on children
What to know as California mask mandate ends
Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer
Black History Month: Highlighting a Break the Barriers veteran archer
More TOP STORIES News