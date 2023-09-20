People gathered at Fresno State to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Women Life Freedom revolution in Iran.

Commemorating one year of Women Life Freedom revolution

Music, speeches, and theatrical performances honored those who lost their lives in the year since the movement began.

Last September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini suspiciously died after being arrested by Iran's so-called Morality Police for improperly wearing a headscarf.

Her death sparked protests and demonstrations around the world.

Organizers encourage people to join future events in the community and push to talk to their representatives.