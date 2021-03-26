Coronavirus

IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer, other PPE now tax deductible

There's some new and important information for when you file your taxes this year. PPE like face masks and hand sanitizer are now tax deductible medical expenses.

The IRS made the announcement on Friday, saying COVID face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE such as disinfectant wipes will be deductible medical expenses when Americans file their taxes this year.

They say Americans can deduct those PPE purchases as long as they're for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID and for use by themselves, their spouse, or any dependents not covered by insurance, provided that total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

The amounts paid for PPE are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements.

To qualify your PPE for a tax break, you must have bought it after January 1, 2020.

PPE costs are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under flex spending plans and health savings accounts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeface maskmedicalirstaxescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
How to manage your pandemic debt
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
Worker injured after industrial accident in Atwater
California high court: Judges must weigh suspects' ability to pay bail
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Show More
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
Animal experts explain how to handle rattlesnake bites
More TOP STORIES News