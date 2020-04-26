Coronavirus

IRS offering incentive pay to thousands of employees if they return to work

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service is asking thousands of employees to voluntarily return to work.

The IRS said it needs more workers on-site to perform what it calls essential functions, including opening mail and processing paper returns.

It's all to help get taxpayers their refunds.

The IRS said it will follow social distancing guidelines and require masks.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus check issues: Direct deposit mixups reported during first round of payments
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 I-Team has been contacted about problems getting coronaviruas stimulus package payments as the first wave of checks go out.



It will also get personal protective equipment, or PPE, for workers.

The agency is also offering incentive pay for returning workers.

It's been busy lately sending out millions of stimulus checks to Americans while also processing tax refunds, in addition to other typical tasks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewashington d.c.irstaxescoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses
Show More
Heat wave draws tens of thousands to southern California beaches
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes
CA nearly doubles COVID-19 testing, now ranks 27th in US
More TOP STORIES News