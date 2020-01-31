road safety

Chat with CHP: Is going with the flow of traffic safer than maintaining the speed limit?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wrote in the following question: when driving on the freeway, is going with the flow of traffic (though it is way above the speed limit and cars are close) considered safer than maintaining the speed limit?

"We get that question a lot," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The answer is no. Regardless of how fast traffic is going... you can't go above that speed limit."

"We have these rules and we have these enforcements not because of your ability to drive or how awesome your car may or may not be... it has everything to do with your physical inability to stop," he said.

Pennings gave the following example: if you're traveling at 55 MPH and the car in front of you comes to a complete and sudden stop, it will take you three-quarters of a second to perceive and three-quarters of a second to react. By the time you come to a stop, Pennings says you'll have traveled the length of a football field (and if you were driving 65 MPH, it would be 140 yards).

"That is why speed is so important," he said. "You have to drive at a speed and a distance where you can perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you. Because if you can't, more than likely it's going to be your fault."

If you have a question for the CHP, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Chat with CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochpcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyfreewaytrafficcar tips
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
What are the rules when it comes to front tinted windows?
Heading to the mountains? Here's what you should keep in mind
Chat with CHP: Are yellow speed limit signs enforceable?
What's the bottom line when two cars enter an intersection and want to turn left?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced
Fresno neighbors rush in to protect kids after dad shoots mom
Recreational pot sale is finally coming to Fresno
Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno
Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on flight
Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run
Show More
New evidence revealed in cold case of missing Cal Poly student
Who are the better drivers, men or women?
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Snowpack survey shows below-average numbers
Lemoore Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing appliances from new homes
More TOP STORIES News