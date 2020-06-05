Coronavirus California

Reopening California: State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin reopening next week

California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms and professional sports with modifications to begin reopening starting next Friday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms and professional sports with modifications to begin reopening starting next Friday.

Mark Ghaly, the state's top health official, says the state plans to release guidance Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus. The guidelines were not immediately available.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a methodical four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of "Phase 3." Nail salons will not be included in the list.

This is a developing story.

