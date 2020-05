Doctor documents 'fully packed' flight from New York area to San Francisco amid coronavirus pandemic

I guess @united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days? Every seat full on this 737 pic.twitter.com/rqWeoIUPqL — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 9, 2020

Also I guess a lot has changed in 10 days pic.twitter.com/mIPdxL13KZ — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- A medical professional on board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco documented a "packed" flight, pointing out the lack of social distancing on board.Dr. Ethan Weiss, a University in San Francisco cardiologist, was returning from volunteering in New York City and was one of 24 health care professionals on the plane.Two days prior to his Saturday flight, he voiced concerns to our sister station KGO-TV "I'm scared of getting on the airplane on Saturday. I've been taking care of COVID-19 patients for the last two weeks, and I'm more scared of getting on the airplane on Saturday than I'm walking into the hospital," Weiss said.By the time everyone boarded, the plane was 85% full, with 22 open seats, United confirmed."I guess @united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days? Every seat full on this 737," Weiss tweeted.In another tweet, Weiss noted that an April 30 email from United assured customers that the middle seat on every row would be blocked to provide more space on board."If I randomly happen to be seated in an aisle seat and the person in the window seat has COVID, I'm probably more likely to get infected there than I would be in the ICU," Weiss said during the interview before his flight.ABC News reported that the 25 health care workers flew home for free, and that may have affected the situation. Paying customers who try to book a ticket cannot select adjacent seats.United released the following statement: