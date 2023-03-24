Fresno native set to appear on American Idol this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young entertainer and Fresno native Isaac Brown has reached the national stage on the hit reality competition American Idol.

In a sneak peek video, Action News showed Brown in his element during an American Idol audition.

"I just feel super blessed to have been able to have done this at 21," Brown said. "I would say, getting up in front of those three very important figures within in music was very nerve-wracking, I've never done anything like that to that level."

The young performer is a triple threat - he sings, dances, and acts. Plus, he got his start right here in the Valley.

He began his training at the young age of three in jazz and urban funk at Jazzy D Dance Studio. Over the years, he's performed in dance competitions across the state.

"Jazzy D and Roger Rocka they have truly helped me just build to be who I am today," Brown said while hitting a dance move. "Jazzy D and they hard hitting and then Roger Rocka's with their training with just how to be on stage and how to carry yourself, I just feel blessed to have a background and I'm glad I started so young, so early."

Jazzy D Dance Studio Owner Debbie Marchini and other instructors said they always knew he had something special and could see he was determined to make it big someday.

Marchini said she was not surprised at all that he made it to American Idol. "He had more than just the dancing, he had the acting ability, the singing ability, he had the full package."

Isaac also joined The Good Company Players at the Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater in Fresno's Tower District. Dan Pessano is the managing director. He remembered him when he was just nine. "He was an extraordinary performer immediately," he said.

Pessano also can't forget Isaac's biggest cheerleader - his mother. "I couldn't be happier for Lillie because she has worked and worked and worked and worked," Pessano said.

As a single mother, Lillie Brown Perry, put her life on pause and took a leap of faith for her son. She said, "It was all about getting him in the right atmosphere."

Six years ago, when Isaac was 14, they moved to Los Angeles to begin his music career. "If you wait until things are perfect or exactly right, you will keep waiting and being in there," Brown Perry said.

Brown concluded the interview with pride and passion for the Central Valley. He said, "If it wasn't for Fresno I wouldn't be where I am today-so just thank you guys so so much and...tune in to American Idol."

Most recently, Isaac has put the finishing touches on his first EP, which he will be releasing very soon. He plans to have a release party in Fresno.

You can watch the new episode of American Idol right here on ABC30 this Sunday at 8pm.

Isaac attended Steinbeck Elementary and Roosevelt High School for a semester before leaving for Los Angeles.