Meet the Bulldog: Isaiah Hill

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs are picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll.In this week's Meet the Bulldog, a new transfer from Tulsa is looking to lead the team back to the top.Here's Isaiah Hill, a Bakersfield native who is looking forward to playing under coach Hutson.In the 2019-20 season, Hill averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists per game in 31 games and seven starts.In the video above, Hill discusses his transition to the Bulldog program, what he brings to the court and how he left his love for football to pursue basketball full-time.