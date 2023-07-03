With triple-digit heat sticking around, people finding ways to stay cool

People are finding ways to beat the heat as Central California continues to experience triple-degree temperatures.

Island Water Park in Northwest Fresno says it was busy on Sunday.

Madera resident Gilbert Castillo and his family are one of many families who came to cool off, "It's good to get them out of the house. We're always home. All of us go to work; we come back home. We decided to get out of town and get wet. It was here or the lake, but I don't know about the lake right now; it's too much water."

He's visited the water park for a few years.

Across town, one man is helping families stay cool in East Central Fresno.

Hans Witrago says he's been coming to Martin Ray Riley Park with his kids for years, but recently his friend gave him the idea to start a food cart.

So for the last few weeks, Witrago has been selling snow cones for just a dollar, "I'm a parent. I have seven children. I know what it's like to, you know, struggle here and there."

His family enjoys this park, especially its splash park because it's a safe place for him and his kids to relax and cool off during the hot summer days.

"There's a lot of exploring to do. They come in contact with other children. Different races, it's all love out here at this park. I love to see them play out here and grow their minds," says Witrago.