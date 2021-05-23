Fresno's Island Waterpark officially reopens with safety changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just in time for the summer heat, the slides and rides at Island Waterpark are back up and running.The park remained closed through the last summer due to the pandemic.On Saturday, Valley families enjoyed opening day at the water park with a few COVID safety changes."We are asking all of our guests to wear masks throughout the park," says Sales Manager Kristian Auzat. "They don't have to wear a mask when they are on a ride or waiting for a ride, but we do ask that they stay six feet away from guests in line and in the water. They don't have to wear a mask when they are eating or drinking."Management says if you purchased a season pass in 2020, that pass will still be valid this year.All slides are back up and running, except Ohana Bay.Island water park will be kicking off the start of summer with an end-of-school party on June 11.The water park is also planning two nights of fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July.