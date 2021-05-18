Island Waterpark preparing to reopen this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular attraction for families in the Valley is set to open soon.
Island Waterpark officials revealed their reopening dates for the months of May -- and June.
The waterpark was forced to close just like a majority of other businesses and entertainment venues over the last year.
But that all changes this weekend.
This Saturday, the waterpark is inviting back guests when they reopen at 11 am.
This week, the park will only operate on the weekend from 11 am to 6 pm.
They will be mainly keeping a weekend-only schedule the middle of June due to school still being in session and a lifeguard shortage.
Tickets are on sale now!
For a look at the full schedule and where to get your tickets, visit their website.
