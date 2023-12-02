Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel plans 'security envelope' around Gaza Strip

Israel's war with Hamas resumed in full force Friday. Airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce ended.

Officials said the envelope will ensure Hamas could not threaten Israel again.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor, Mark Regev, told reporters at a briefing Saturday that they plan to put in place "security arrangements" along the fringes of the Gaza strip to ensure that Hamas could not threaten Israel again, ABC News reported.

"Call it what you want," Regev told ABC News in an interview after the briefing. "Israel will have to have a security envelope."

Regev told reporters that Israel does not plan to take territory from Gaza or occupy the strip, but he spoke about establishing "security zones."

"There will have to be security arrangements on the ground to prevent future attacks," Regev told the briefing.

Meanwhile, the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel has ended, according to the Israel Defense Forces, which said early Friday morning that Hamas had broken the cease-fire.

The end of the cease-fire comes after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

