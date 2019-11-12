'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Two beautiful daughters he has... now he's gone out of their lives."Photos of the man whose life was taken were lit up by candlelight.Steven Falcon's family and friends embraced as they came together to remember the father and son taken too soon."It's senseless the way everything is," said Arthur Falcom, Steven's father.Candles were placed at the site where the Falcon took his last breaths.Selma Police say he and a seven-year-old child were in the front of the house off Saginaw and Mitchell on Sunday night. That's when they say a car pulled up and started firing rounds.Neighbors say they heard a barrage of bullets."Out of nowhere...10 to 15 shots," said David Rodriguez. "They were close and loud."The girl was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital.Falcon's injuries, however, were too severe. He died at the scene.Family members say Falcon was a hard worker and did everything he could to provide for his family."He's not supposed to be gone. I'm supposed to be gone first. That's the way it's supposed to be," his father told Action News.The suspects remain on the run, but the victim's family is determined to get justice as they mourn the sudden loss."I love him. He's still right here in my heart, and I wish he could be here with all of us," Arthur said.Family members tell Action News the victim's girlfriend was so shaken up by the shooting, that she called the landlord so she can move out.Police say the vehicle in question is a light-colored sedan, they don't know if this was gang-related or if the victim was targeted.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.