kidnapping

Video shows Melitopol mayor kidnapped by Russians, Ukraine's Zelenskyy alleges

EMBED <>More Videos

Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped Ukrainian mayor

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of "ISIS terrorists."

"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on Feb. 26.

The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Fedorov. The prosecutor's office accused Federov of "terrorist activities" and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to "commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians."

The office said it was looking for Fedorov and called for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvladimir putinisiskidnappingrussiawarukrainepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
2-year-old boy abducted in Northern California found safe, CHP says
Chowchilla kidnapping victim sharing story of survival, forgiveness
TOP STORIES
Child's body found in Merced home, police say
2 being treated for potential fentanyl overdose on Caruthers HS campus
Viral video from Fresno store could lead to criminal consequences
Pedestrian hit and killed by Amtrak train in NW Fresno
Merced police searching for missing 8-year-old girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
6 displaced after large apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
CA bill addresses mental health workforce shortage
What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate
Clovis North ready for first-ever state tournament appearance in SAC
FBI investigation continues into phishing scam involving Fresno
Estate of auto industry legend 'Blackie' Gejeian going up for sale
More TOP STORIES News