Man sentenced for crash that killed Tulare Western High School dean of students

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted of killing a South Valley school administrator will serve 18 years behind bars.

On Wednesday, Izeah Almaguer was sentenced for the deadly crash three years ago in Tulare.

Prosecutors charged him with murder in March 2020 after he ran into a car driven by Rudy Carrasco.

He was the Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School.

Carrasco died from his injuries just hours later.

Almaguer was charged with second-degree murder related to the suspected DUI.

Just one week before the crash, he was sentenced for a prior drunk driving conviction from 2018.