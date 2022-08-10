Funeral being held for Jack Hannah today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A funeral for Central Valley legend, Jack Hannah will take place in northeast Fresno.

His funeral will be held at People's Church on Cedar and Herndon Wednesday morning at 10.

Hannah died last month from complications of West Nile Virus.

He was one of the founders of the western singing group "The Sons of the San Joaquin."

Before his music career, Hannah played football and baseball at Fresno State and eventually became a coach at Hoover High.

Hannah's family is also planning a celebration of life event for a later date.